Stockton boy shows the force is with him for others

Jordan Vallestros dresses up like his favorite Star wars character, Boba Fett. (Photo: ABC10)

Jordan Vallesteros is just 10-years-old, but, he has his own video compilation and nearly 4000 followers already on Facebook.

He's a huge Star Wars and fan and, yes, the force is with him.

"I just really loved the movies when I watched them. I just loved them ever since," Vallesteros said.

More than anything Vallesteros loves the character Boba Fett, a bounty hunter in the Star Wars canon.

He has turned that love for the character into charity by creating and selling patches, t-shirts and posters of himself wearing the outfit.

He calls himself, Mini Boba Fett.

The cash he raises goes into backpacks and school supplies for foster children around the Stockton area.

“So we came up with a plan as his followers kept getting higher, we just thought oh my God we’re just so gracious with this blessing. So we took that blessing and we made it into a little charity," said James Vallesteros, Jordan's dad.

Over 50 children of Stockton’s non-profit foster care organization, Parents by Choice, is a beneficiary of his generosity.

So why does Vallesteros like the Star Wars character so much?

“I just like the bad guys a lot cause they're just way better than the good guys because they have way better armor because the rebels they just wear clothes," Jordan said.

In doing this he has become a bigger Star Wars fan than his dad.

“Pretty much taken over. I mean these are my toys and I think he has more toys than me now," James Vallesteros said.

To make donations to this cause you can visit his Facebook page.

