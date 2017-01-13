Stockton drying out and cleaning up

Call Earl the "Duke of Cleanup."

Earl Fabella was reluctantly out in his front yard raking leaves on Friday.

“Honestly I have. It’s been about four-and-a- half days since everything came on the floor and I'm like should I or should I not?" said Fabella.

Aside from the myriad of potholes to be filled there are gutters to clear, trees fell too. A large oak tree fell in Stockton's iconic Oak Park.

The hole left after the massive root system lifted is so large, you can fit a couple people inside.

Life-long Stocktonian Joseph Munoz couldn’t help but check out the old oak tree which can live in California upwards of 1,000 years.

When asked about the tree, he was literally speechless by what he saw.

All in all, Stockton remained unscathed by the daily deluge of rain. But homeless encampments near Stockton’s waterfront took a beating.

For now the historic waters at Weber Point on sidewalks have mostly receded.

The sun will come out tomorrow again.

Chalk it up finally to a dog gone dry day.

