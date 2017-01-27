KXTV
Close

Stockton firefighters respond to house fire, cause unidentified

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 10:17 PM. PST January 27, 2017

Stockton Firefighters responded to an aggressive interior house fire near Washington and Union.

The home was vacant when the fire started at 7:36 p.m.

The Stockton Fire chief confirmed that they had to pull from the fire fight for a bit due to the unstable nature of the floor, which had holes in it. It took four engines and two trucks to finally extinguish the fire.

The fire is still under investigation.

Below is a look at the fire through Stockon Fire's Twitter:

Copyright 2016 KXTV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories