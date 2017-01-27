Stockton firefighters respond to house fire, cause unidentified

Stockton Firefighters trying to control a house fire. (Photo: East Fire)

Stockton Firefighters responded to an aggressive interior house fire near Washington and Union.

The home was vacant when the fire started at 7:36 p.m.

The Stockton Fire chief confirmed that they had to pull from the fire fight for a bit due to the unstable nature of the floor, which had holes in it. It took four engines and two trucks to finally extinguish the fire.

The fire is still under investigation.

Below is a look at the fire through Stockon Fire's Twitter:

Copyright 2016 KXTV