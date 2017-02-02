Stockton food stop turns into over $500,000 lottery ticket win

(Photo: Courtesy California Lottery)

A stop on his way to get food turned out to be a rewarding experience.

Last month, Shawn Martin stopped at a California Lottery retail location, resulting in a prize of $555,555 on a Power 5’s Scratchers ticket.

According to a press release from the California Lottery Association, Martin was on his way to McDonald’s when he stopped at Waterloo Liquor, 2512 Waterloo Road in Stockton, and bought two tickets. One was a $20 Scratchers ticket and the other one was the $5 Power 5’s ticket.

“I scratched it at the store and realized I had won,” Martin said in the release. “I plan to pay off my house and buy a new Chevy Silverado. I just want to let everyone know people do win in Stockton.”

This win marks the third time Martin has won from the California lottery.

The Power 5’s Scratchers are part of the Lottery’s continued effort to give out more prizes, create more winners and earn more money for California public education. For more information on the game and how to play, click here.

