Stockton homicides up from last year, police expand efforts to lower numbers

Despite an increasing number of officers on the street, Stockton saw it's homicide numbers climb by six deaths over the previous year.

In 2016, Stockton recorded 49 murders. In 2017, the city ended with 55 murders for the year.

"So, last year we did have a tough year, 2017, more homicides," said Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones. "Clearly it's a number we find unacceptable."

Jones does point out the city is seeing an overall drop in crime.

"2016 was a 16-year low of overall crime and total crime and property crime," said Jones. In 2017, it was even lower than that. So the area we struggled was the actual number of homicides."

Jones says despite the increased number of homicides, murders related to gangs and guns are down from the year before.

He says it's not a policing problem by itself, but includes the root causes of crime such as poverty, joblessness and education. He plans on expanding current policing strategies that he believes are working to curb violent crime and bring the murder rate down.

"We are doing what is known as Operation Ceasefire which is a focused deterrence program. It's done in a number of cities for urban policing gun crime and gang related crime," said Jones. "We're also doing something called Project ForBoDe which is pretty cutting edge, showing early numbers which are pretty promising in some pretty focused geographic areas."

Jones says Project ForBoDe forecasts "sort of like a weather forecast" where gun crimes will occur based on analytical data.

Stockton currently has 452 officers on the streets. 120 additional officers are part of the force after voters passed Measure A in 2013.

Measure A added a three-quarter inch sales tax to raise funds to pay for the extra officers.

The police department hopes to have 485 officers sometime this year.

