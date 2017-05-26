Stockton 'Hot Felon' seen partying with Nicki Minaj in France

Jeremy Meeks is living proof you can really turn your life around, especially when given the opportunity to be an international model.
The former Stockton inmate, nicknamed “Hot Felon” after his mugshot went viral in 2014, walked the runway at a Phillip Plein show in Cannes, France and was spotted hanging with pop star Nicki Minaj after the event.
Meeks was found guilty of gun possession charges in 2015 and was sentenced to 27 months in prison. He only served a year and got out with a modeling contract, ready to show off his good looks.
Meeks' prison cell days have been officially replaced with nights of lavish parties and rubbing elbows with celebrities. He walked the pink runway in Cannes with famous blonde, Paris Hilton and her boyfriend, "The Leftovers" star Chris Zylka
Of course, she posted a photo of it on her Instagram to document her encounter with the tattooed former bad boy.
Meeks now has one million Instagram followers and it looks like he's enjoying his new-found fame.
Not bad for a guy who used to have to wear an orange jumpsuit.
© 2017 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs