Stockton 'Hot Felon' seen partying with Nicki Minaj in France

(Photo: Albert Urso / Getty Images)

Jeremy Meeks is living proof you can really turn your life around, especially when given the opportunity to be an international model.

Jeremy Meeks (Photo: Stockton Police Department)

The former Stockton inmate, nicknamed “Hot Felon” after his mugshot went viral in 2014, walked the runway at a Phillip Plein show in Cannes, France and was spotted hanging with pop star Nicki Minaj after the event.

#PhillipPlein #Jeremy #Cannes A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 25, 2017 at 3:02pm PDT

Meeks was found guilty of gun possession charges in 2015 and was sentenced to 27 months in prison. He only served a year and got out with a modeling contract, ready to show off his good looks.

Meeks' prison cell days have been officially replaced with nights of lavish parties and rubbing elbows with celebrities. He walked the pink runway in Cannes with famous blonde, Paris Hilton and her boyfriend, "The Leftovers" star Chris Zylka

Of course, she posted a photo of it on her Instagram to document her encounter with the tattooed former bad boy.

Backstage at the #PhilippPlein show with my love & @JMeeksOfficial. 💥 #PleinSquad 👊🏼 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on May 25, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

Meeks now has one million Instagram followers and it looks like he's enjoying his new-found fame.

Thank you Philipp plein for an amazing show and Cannes experience !!! A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on May 25, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

Not bad for a guy who used to have to wear an orange jumpsuit.

weapons suspect jeremy meeks (Photo: mark pepper news10)

© 2017 KXTV-TV