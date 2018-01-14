Stockton infant twins remain missing, police reveal deplorable living conditions

(Photo courtesy of the Stockton Police Department)

As 1-year-old Stockton twins remain missing, the Stockton Police Department revealed their deplorable living conditions inside the family's vehicle on Sunday.

According to a Facebook post by the police department, the family was reported missing on Jan. 4. On Jan. 9, the parents, 32-year-old Princess Canez Walker and 41-year-old Aaron Weddles, were found with three children but not their twins.

The parents were uncooperative and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on child endangerment charges, before being arraigned in San Joaquin Count Superior Court on Jan. 11.

On Sunday, the police department posted an update to the investigation as they search for the twins with several photos showing the family's living conditions in their vehicle, which police previously located.

Inside the vehicle, police found knives, a machete, an ax, suspected mold and narcotics.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging citizens to call the department at (209) 937-8377 if they have information pertaining to this investigation.

