Stockton man arrested for possession of illegal fireworks

Adrian Moreno mugshot. (Photo: Stockton Police Department)

A 24-year-old man was arrested in Stockton Thursday night for possession of illegal fireworks.

Officers were near California and Seventh St. on an unrelated call when they heard fireworks go off and located Adrian Moreno with approximately 20 pounds of illegal fireworks, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Last week, Stockton Police arrested 37-year-old, William Yanez, after finding 300 to 400 pounds of illegal fireworks in his home.

The penalties for being caught with illegal fireworks are not cheap.

Violating California's possession of dangerous fireworks laws are typically misdemeanors that include serving up to one year in the county jail as well as a fine that reaches between $500 and $1,000, or both. Penalties for having 25 pounds of prohibited fireworks or more than 100 pounds is considered a public offense, punishable by means of imprisonment in a county jail for up to one year and a fine between $1,000 and $5,000, or both.

Possessing 100 pounds or more than 5,000 pounds of dangerous fireworks may be punishable with a year in county jail or prison and fines of between $5,000 to $10,000. If you're holding more than 5,000 pounds of dangerous fireworks then you could serve more than one year in the state prison or jail and fines can reach as high as $50,000.

