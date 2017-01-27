Stockton mom gets community service for selling homeade ceviche

Mariza Ruelas and her public defender appeared in court Wednesday morning. (Photo: ABC10)

Mariza Ruelas, the defendant in the case, agreed to serve 80 hours of community service at a non-profit organization today, according to the Stockton Superior Court.

She was charged with misdemeanors in November 2016 for operating a food facility without a valid permit to sell. She was selling the food through a Facebook page.

She also agreed to not engage in selling of any food without the proper permits and if she follows the terms set by the court then the District Attorney will dismiss the charges against her in one year.

Ruelas also agreed to not use any social media platforms to make illegal food sales or trades unless she has the right permits.

