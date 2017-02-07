Stockton neighborhood under flood threat

Stockton Boggs Tract resident Jose Avelar points out rising water at the front door of his home.

An unwelcome visitor suddenly appeared on the doorstep of Jose Avelar's Boggs Tract home and it's due to the weather conditions.

“A lot of water. It’s all the way to this high, too," Avelar said while pointing near the outside structure of his home at the water level.

There are 70 or so homes in this neighborhood prone to flooding conditions and that's because this section in the shadow of the Port of Stockton is below sea level.

“It rises up and comes over like this," said homeowner Frank Sanchez as he pointed from his driveway to water surrounding his property.

Sanchez has seen it time and time again since being a resident in this area for 36 years. When significant rains comes, the water shows up soaking the carpet by a wall in his bedroom.

"That's the first thing I get when I wake up. I get the water," said Sanchez. " My feet are just so high full of water."

Across the street from Sanchez's home, the San Joaquin County Public Works division is now busy pumping neighborhood water that fills a pond. The water is then pumped through a underground pipe to the Port of Stockton's nearby deep water channel.

Crews plan to be out there all night.

“It’s pretty high right now, so we’re going to have to keep watch over it," said Oscar Martinez of San Joaquin County Public Works.

For residents like Daniel Tapia, who's a father of a new baby boy, the flood control is of real concern as his home is surrounded by water.

“I’m getting worried with all this water on the ditch," said Tapia. "Luckily for us the Public Works is working on the matter."

The San Joaquin County Public Works crew came out and pumped the water away from his home ending the flood threat for now.

