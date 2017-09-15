Stockton PD investigating fatal car crash, man arrested for DUI

The Stockton Police Department is investigating a crash that killed one young man.

The fatal crash happened in the 4900 block of Pacific Ave. Three cars were involved in the incident.

The unidentified young man died at the scene and a 31-year-old driver of the black Infiniti, involved in the crash, has been arrested for DUI.

Northbound Pacific Avenue is now open.

