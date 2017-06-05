Stockton PD investigating Monday morning homicide

Scene of homicide in Stockton. (Photo: Courtesy: Stockton PD)

The Stockton police are investigating a Monday morning homicide.

According to a Facebook post, the ‪Stockton Police Department are investigating a homicide that took place in the area of Davis Road and Lebaron Drive.

Police have identified the victim is an adult male in his early 20's.

There is currently no suspect information at this time.

