Stockton police arrest 5 people at illegal sideshow

There were five arrests, three tows and 75 citations handed out, according to the Stockton Police Department.

On Friday night, traffic officers responded to sideshow activity on Trinity Parkway, MLK Blvd and E March Lane.

The police conducted a total of 101 traffic stops.

Stockton police state that if your car is identified as participating at illegal sideshows, they will get a car seizure warrant and impound it.

