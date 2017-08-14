Stockton police arrest mother on charges of child abuse resulting in death

(Mavis Allen -- Photo credit: Stockton Police Department)

A mother has been arrested by the Stockton Police Department after allegedly abusing her child which resulted in death.

On Aug. 6, the Stockton Police Department received a report from St. Joseph’s Hospital regarding a 20-month-old boy who was brought into the hospital with trauma and in cardiac arrest.

The child was then transferred to Oakland Children’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to Stockton police.

After meeting with the child's mother, 26-year-old Mavis Allen, she was arrested an charges of child neglect. Officials say the autopsy confirmed the trauma to the child’s head was most likely not accidental.

Following further investigation, police determined the abuse occurred in a motel room located at 550 W Martin Luther King Blvd.

On Aug. 11, charges were refiled against Allen for child abuse resulting in death.

© 2017 KXTV-TV