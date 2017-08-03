Stockton Police Chief reacts to Department of Justice letter regarding crime fighting program

Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones

In a city that can use any additional resources it can in it's fight against crime, the Stockton Police Department received a letter from the Department of Justice today.

In part, the letter asks if Homeland Security has access to any "correctional or detention facility" to meet with "an alien" and their status in the U.S.

"And the questions are really quite simple because it is about correctional facilities and really the policy around that. Well, we as a police department do not have correctional facilities," Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones said.

Stockton has applied for the Department of Justice program's Public Safety Partnership. It's another crime fighting tool the city is hoping to get to address violent crime.

PSP includes training and technical assistance for communities with levels of crime exceeding the national average.

"Technical assistance is really the big one and that comes down to crime analysts, more software hardware data driven approaches we can apply to mapping out where our violent crime is looking at our trends, who is responsible," Jones said.

Jones says it's unfortunate things get quote "politicized."

He stands by his department's policy to not "stop, detain or question anyone based solely on actual or suspected immigration status" with exceptions.

"If there is a federal warrant being a law enforcement agency we will process the warrant, " Jones said.

Jones says he plans to answer the three questions in the DOJ letter in the coming days in the hopes of still receiving the Public Safety Partnership assistance.

