Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones talks about his department's involvement in National Night Out.

Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones sees connecting with the community as a way to help police in their crime fighting efforts.

"We always have an anecdote story where we made a connection. It could be a resident of Stockton that culminated in us getting more information to solve a crime," said Jones, from his office at police headquarters.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer.

Stockton has 90 neighborhood block parties scheduled involving neighborhood watch groups. In association with the night, Stockton Police officers gathered clothing several weeks ago to donate to the Salvation Army.

Police also line up free back-to-school haircuts for kids at the McKinley Center in South Stockton.

Several hundred haircuts are given as another way for police to connect with the community.

"So it's just another sense of activity, community and giving back. So it's not just the police department, but it's other volunteers giving back to the community," said Jones.

