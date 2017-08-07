Stockton police investigating deadly shooting

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

The Stockton Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Monday evening.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., Stockton police officers were called to the 2500 block of Parrish Court on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, authorities located a man in his early 30s who had been shot. Medics pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

The Stockton Police Department is requesting the public's assistance if you have any information regarding the incident.

