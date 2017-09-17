Stockton police investigating homicide after man fatally shot

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

The Stockton Police Department says it's investigating a homicide after a man was shot to death Sunday evening.

At approximately 8 p.m., Stockton police officers responded to the 1000 block of N. Madison Street regarding a person who was shot.

Upon arrival, they located an adult male who was shot. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

Homicide detectives are now investigating the incident. At this time, there is no motive or suspect information.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging citizens to call if they have information pertaining to this investigation. Callers are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377, Investigations at (209) 937-8323, or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.

