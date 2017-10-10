Stockton police investigating overnight shooting death

Photo: file

One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Stockton.

According to the Stockton Police Department, officers received a call of gunshots around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, along the 500 block of Burkett Avenue. Upon arrival, police found a man, believed to be in his thirties, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim later died at the hospital.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult wearing a light-colored shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377, Investigations at (209) 937-8323, or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.

