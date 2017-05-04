Stockton police investigating shooting homicide

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

The Stockton Police Department are asking for the public's help with a homicide investigation.

According to a press release, around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4, officers were called to the 1000 block of S. Wilson Way for calls of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital, but later died.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone who might have information about the shooting to call (209) 937-8377, Investigations at (209) 937-8323, or Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.

