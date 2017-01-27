Stockton police searching for man who allegedly sexually assaulted 82-year-old woman

The Stockton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man who allegedly sexually assaulted an 82-year-old woman before fleeing from police during a short pursuit.

At approximately 9:15 am Friday, an 82-year-old female victim told police she had been sexually assaulted by a male suspect, who was hired to do work on her home in North Stockton. The suspect, later identified as 48-year-old David Yancy, allegedly proceeded to enter the woman’s home with a knife and sexually assault her.

Yancy then fled in the victim’s vehicle, a 1999 Silver Cadillac Deville with a California license plate of 4DMJ854.

At approximately 12:30 pm, police say the vehicle was located near Fremont Street and Argonaut Street. A brief pursuit ensued following a traffic stop, before ending due to safety reasons as Yancy began driving the wrong way on I-5.

Police are now searching for Yancy, who is described as being 5-foot-11, 220 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue sweat pants.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging citizens to call if they have information pertaining to this investigation. Callers are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377, the Investigations Unit at (209) 937-8323, or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.

