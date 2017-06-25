Man arrested after Stockton police seize 300-400 pounds of illegal fireworks from home

(Courtesy: Stockton Police Department)

The Stockton Police Department says they have arrested a man after seizing 300-400 pounds of illegal fireworks from a home on Sunday.

The department, acting on a tip, located the fireworks around 4:30 p.m. inside a residence in the 3100 block of Trident Street. The garage door was open upon arrival with the illegal fireworks in plain view.

Officers arrested 37-year-old William Yanez on felony charges related to possessing the illegal fireworks. Yanez was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

According to the department, the fireworks had a value of about $10,000.

