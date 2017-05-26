Stockton teen graduating from San Joaquin Delta College with 9 degrees

17 year old D'Angelo Martinez is graduating with 9 AA degrees from San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton.

Talk about nine degrees of separation.

D’Angelo Martinez graduated from San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton with nine associate's degrees.

"I knew when I got here I wanted to earn an AA, but as soon as I started taking the classes I knew it was very manageable." said Martinez, "Sort of make a name for myself and show that it doesn't matter who the student is or who it is anything is possible,"

Martinez is a 17-year-old senior at Middle College High School, which is also on the Delta campus. He takes high school and college courses at the same time.

He graduated from high school Thursday night and will graduate from Delta Friday evening.

"I'm so proud that he is my son." said his mother, Teresa Martinez. "I am so honored that he is mine. He's been an overachiever for so many years,"

Martinez was accepted into all nine University of California campuses, along with the University of the Pacific and two Cal State Universities.

He plans on becoming either an emergency room physician or a pediatrician.

