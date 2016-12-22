Stockton Teenager Fights Off Kidnappers

(Photo: ABC10)

Playing soccer turned out to be a lifesaver for Christian Valenzuela.

The 17-year-old high school senior was walking home from school this past Monday when two guys pulled up in a white Toyota Corolla and demanded she get in.

"He's like, hey get in the car, using foul language and you know giving me that dirty sense, like hey, ma, get in the car, you know you want to," said Valenzuela.

It happened Monday around 5 P.M. near the intersection of McDougald Boulevard and William Moss in the Weston Ranch neighborhood of South Stockton. One of the men grabbed her and pulled her to the sedan.

That's when instincts and Valenzuela's soccer skills as a Weston Ranch High School midfielder went into action.

"I felt going back and there was a curb and I felt pinned. And that's when my shoulder hurt really bad from force pulled back, and I felt him wait for a second and I kicked and I went towards my house," said Valenzuela.

Her house was just yards away from the attempted kidnapping.

The student, who is also part of the school choir, immediately called her best friend Jossilyn Stanley.

"And when I heard about it and she told me, I was worried and angry because I wasn't there or somebody wasn't home to walk her home or give her a ride," Stanley, a high school senior, said.

Valenzuela said the advice of her mom when she was a little girl clicked when she was attacked.

"Like my mom says, you fight, you scream, you try to get away," Valenzuela said.

Ironically, the talented teen wants to study criminology and be an FBI agent.

Stockton Police say one suspect is described as an Asian male, 30's, skinny, short black hair and a red t-shirt. The second suspect is described as a black male, 5'9", 170 lbs, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dirty shoes. The suspect vehicle, a white four-door Toyota Corolla, has a partial plate that began with "687."

If you have any information, please contact Stockton Police at 209-937-8377.

Copyright 2016 KXTV