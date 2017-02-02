Stockton Unified students learning to improve English skills

Students watching teacher write on the board during an English language development class. (Photo: ABC10)

Inside Tariq Muhammad’s classroom, freshman Jessica Gonzales is learning to speak and write better English.

“I feel like I can do any assignment he gives us," the 14-year-old Edison High School student said.

Growing up in a household where Spanish is spoken a lot, her English skills sometimes get lost in the shuffle.

“Like I can’t read when there are people talking around me or I get confused with saying the words, big words." said Gonzales.

But that’s where Tariq Muhammad comes in. His English Language Development class is meant to improve students English skills to give them confidence and hope.

“When it comes to speaking in informal settings they have all the confidence in the world." said Muhammad. "But, it’s the academic settings that they struggle with."

Out of more than 2,000 students at Edison High School alone, one out of four students are not at their grade level for English. District wide between grades of K-12, the numbers are the same.

For third graders it's worse with only one out of five students who can read and write proficiently.

“In some cases it’s challenging," said Eliseo Davalos, Stockton Unified School District Superintendent. "In other cases students already come prepared to tackle grade level work."

He also said the challenge can be a socio economic one or just students being proficient in another language.

“Where our students have difficulty, it’s with the last domain with the writing, transferring everything I know into a cohesive paragraph and looking at creating complex sentence structures," Davalos said.

But success stories are emerging like Carlos Zaragoza. The junior said for him it began with staying out of trouble and focusing on learning to read and taking his time.

“I mostly got stuck on words I couldn’t pronounce right," he said. "I used to read fast and now I just go with the pace."

While the district still has a long ways to go, Muhammad’s class is paying off for his students.

