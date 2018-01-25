12-year-old boy arrested for armed robbery in Stockton

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested in Stockton for armed robbery.

According to a press release from the Stockton Police Department, the boy was arrested at Sierra Middle School on Thursday, Jan. 25, after several tips to the Crime Stopper Tip Hotline.

On Monday, Jan. 22, the suspect allegedly attempted an armed robbery of a gas station in Stockton. The suspect was originally described as being an 11-year-old male, but the investigation revealed he was actually a 12 years old.

© 2018 KXTV-TV