13 transported to hospital after charter bus collision in east Stockton

A collision involving a charter bus and truck left people injured in east Stockton Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol in Stockton.

At approximately 6 p.m., CHP in Stockton responded to a traffic collision on Eight Mile Road at Jack Tone Road.

During the initial investigation, officials said a 1990 Ford Econoline Transit Bus, which was driven by a 69-year-old man from Stockton, was driving eastbound on Eight Mile Road at approaching the intersection with Jack Tone Road, officials said.

At the same time, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 66-year-old man from Linden, was driving northbound on Jack Tone Road and stopped at the four-way stop intersection with Eight Mile Road.

The Chevrolet proceeded into the intersection to make a left turn onto westbound Eight Mile Road. The bus continued eastbound on Eight Mile Road, failing to stop at the posted stop sign, and broadsided the driver side of the Chevrolet, officials said.

The bus was occupied by 13 passengers at the time of the crash. The driver and passengers of the bus suffered minor injuries, officials said. They were all transported to local area hospitals for treatment.

The driver and passenger in the Chevrolet suffered minor injuries.

Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this collision.

