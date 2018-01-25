2 juveniles arrested for carjacking, other charges in San Joaquin County

Two juvenile suspects have been arrested, on a list of charges, and two others involved have not been found, said the San Joaquin Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened on Wednesday, just before midnight, when the Sheriff's office received a call about a carjacking in the Woody's Market parking lot on East Section Avenue in Stockton.The office sent a BOLO to patrol units and members of the California Highway Patrol and Stockton Police.

Deputies learned four suspects were involved and two fled in the stolen 2003 BMW X-5, after threatening the victim with a semi-automatic handgun. The other two suspects reportedly fled in a Toyota Corolla.

Stockton Police officers spotted the stolen BMW and when they stopped it at Olive and Main Streets, the two suspects inside ran on foot. Police first chased down and captured the suspect who was suspected of using the gun, then located the second suspect hiding near a backyard shed.

The suspects have been identified as a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old. They were taken to the Juvenile Justice Center and booked on charges of carjacking, conspiracy, possession of stolen property, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm in a public place, and possession of a concealed weapon.

The other two suspect who fled in the Toyota have not been found.

If you have any information regarding this incident then call the sheriff's office.

© 2018 KXTV-TV