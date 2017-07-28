2-year-old dead after suffering severe head injuries, step-mom arrested

After a 2-year-old from Stockton was medi-flighted to an Oakland hospital with a severe head injury, police arrested the child’s step-mother on three counts of child abuse. (Photo: Stockton Police Department)

A 2-year-old baby from Stockton has died at an Oakland hospital after suffering severe head injuries, according to the Stockton Police department.

Stockton police received a call from the Oakland Children’s Hospital around 1 a.m. regarding a case involving potential child abuse that happened on July 25. The infant was in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries.

After further investigation, police arrested and booked the baby's step-mother, Chalsey Maynard, 30, on three counts of child abuse.

Maynard is due in court on Monday.

