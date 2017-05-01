21 arrests made in Stockton sex trafficking sting

Twenty-one people were arrested last week as a result of a human trafficking sting operation in Stockton.
San Joaquin sheriff’s investigators, with help from California Highway Patrol and the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office conducted the operation at a motel in an unincorporated area of Stockton on April 28.
The 21 suspects arrested face either solicitation and/or prostitution for sexual services charges, according to sheriff’s investigators.
The 21 suspects arrested and their charges are as follows:
- Heather Romo, Loitering with the intent to prostitute/solicit
- Dakayla Quarles, Loitering with the intent to prostitute/solicit
- Kaneisha Giles, Loitering with the intent to prostitute/solicit
- Alvaro Zuniga, Solicitation
- Billy Elmore, Solicitation
- Jonnisha Zigler, Loitering with the intent to prostitute/solicit
- Eduardo Cedillo, Solicitation
- Shokut Khan, Solicitation
- Trang Vu, Solicitation
- Jose Luna, Solicitation
- Juan Ceron, Solicitation
- Bernardo Mendoza, Solicitation
- Edgar Azevedo, Solicitation
- Jayden Khonn, Solicitation
- Manuel Rojas, Solicitation
- Mario Ruballos, Solicitation
- Israel Aguero, Solicitation
- Claudio-Dimas Espinoza, Solicitation
- David Byrd, Loitering with the intent to prostitute/solicit
- Esteban Aguirre, Solicitation
- Michael Jones, Solicitation
