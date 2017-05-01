21 arrests made in Stockton sex trafficking sting

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

Twenty-one people were arrested last week as a result of a human trafficking sting operation in Stockton.

San Joaquin sheriff’s investigators, with help from California Highway Patrol and the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office conducted the operation at a motel in an unincorporated area of Stockton on April 28.

The 21 suspects arrested face either solicitation and/or prostitution for sexual services charges, according to sheriff’s investigators.

The 21 suspects arrested and their charges are as follows:

Heather Romo, Loitering with the intent to prostitute/solicit

Dakayla Quarles, Loitering with the intent to prostitute/solicit

Kaneisha Giles, Loitering with the intent to prostitute/solicit

Alvaro Zuniga, Solicitation

Billy Elmore, Solicitation

Jonnisha Zigler, Loitering with the intent to prostitute/solicit

Eduardo Cedillo, Solicitation

Shokut Khan, Solicitation

Trang Vu, Solicitation

Jose Luna, Solicitation

Juan Ceron, Solicitation

Bernardo Mendoza, Solicitation

Edgar Azevedo, Solicitation

Jayden Khonn, Solicitation

Manuel Rojas, Solicitation

Mario Ruballos, Solicitation

Israel Aguero, Solicitation

Claudio-Dimas Espinoza, Solicitation

David Byrd, Loitering with the intent to prostitute/solicit

Esteban Aguirre, Solicitation

Michael Jones, Solicitation

