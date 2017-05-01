KXTV
21 arrests made in Stockton sex trafficking sting

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 10:55 AM. PDT May 01, 2017

Twenty-one people were arrested last week as a result of a human trafficking sting operation in Stockton.

San Joaquin sheriff’s investigators, with help from California Highway Patrol and the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office conducted the operation at a motel in an unincorporated area of Stockton on April 28.

The 21 suspects arrested face either solicitation and/or prostitution for sexual services charges, according to sheriff’s investigators.

The 21 suspects arrested and their charges are as follows:

  • Heather Romo, Loitering with the intent to prostitute/solicit
  • Dakayla Quarles, Loitering with the intent to prostitute/solicit
  • Kaneisha Giles, Loitering with the intent to prostitute/solicit
  • Alvaro Zuniga, Solicitation
  • Billy Elmore, Solicitation
  • Jonnisha Zigler, Loitering with the intent to prostitute/solicit
  • Eduardo Cedillo, Solicitation
  • Shokut Khan, Solicitation
  • Trang Vu, Solicitation
  • Jose Luna, Solicitation
  • Juan Ceron, Solicitation
  • Bernardo Mendoza, Solicitation
  • Edgar Azevedo, Solicitation
  • Jayden Khonn, Solicitation
  • Manuel Rojas, Solicitation
  • Mario Ruballos, Solicitation
  • Israel Aguero, Solicitation
  • Claudio-Dimas Espinoza, Solicitation
  • David Byrd, Loitering with the intent to prostitute/solicit
  • Esteban Aguirre, Solicitation
  • Michael Jones, Solicitation

