3-year-old dies after dental procedure in Stockton

- (Photo: sodapix sodapix)

A 3-year-old girl has died following a dental procedure in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Officials say the young girl died in the hospital after receiving the procedure at Children's Dental Surgery Center, which is a non-profit ambulatory surgery center located in the 1500 block of East March Lane in Stockton.

Children's Dental Surgery Center Office Administrator David Thompson said Thursday there's always anesthesia risks to keep in mind. He said the office staff has done these type of procedures for years and have experience with this particular dental procedure. Thompson also said the patient was transported in stable condition to the hospital when she left the office.

"We are conducting a child death investigation. At this time it appears nothing criminal has happened, but this is still an active investigation," Stockton Police Department spokesman Joseph Silva said.

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman with the Dental Board of California told ABC10 Friday that they are aware of the "tragic situation."

"An investigation is underway so specific details of the case cannot be shared at this time. Consumer protection is the board’s highest concern and we want to extend our deepest sympathy to the family," she said.

© 2017 KXTV-TV