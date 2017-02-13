Acampo residents drying out, many properties still flooded

Acampo homeowner Tony Garcia walks through the front yard of his flooded home on Acampo Road. His property is still filled with flood water from last week's storm.

Kai Mozeb saw the flood waters come inches above the base of his Acampo home.

He said his home for the most part was unscathed, except for some water damage to carpet.

“I was here for the 1986 storm and the 1997 storm. This is probably the worst one," Mozeb said.

Still damaged is his garage roof and his autograph collection is destroyed.

The AM Market he owns next door with his brother, once surrounded by water, is now dry.

Crews have been pumping water away from homes on Acampo Road non-stop since 7:30 Friday night.

They expect to do it until Tuesday.

“Right now it's being pumped into the drainage system along Highway 99. It can handle the amount of water we’re putting in right now. It couldn’t handle it during the peak of the storm which is why the water backed up here," Jim Stone with San Joaquin County Public Works said.

The water is then diverted into two small creeks and a quarter of a mile long pipeline set up by the county.

Friday we hitched a ride on Tony Garcia's ATV for a tour of his flooded property.

Today he says not much has changed.

“Get more sand and maybe two more bags higher over there and hopefully this time it will cover it you know," Garcia said in front of his flooded front yard.

Nearby, the once flooded Woodbridge Road is dry again.

But The Arbor mobile home park next door is still pumping away the flooded mess.

On Kennefick Road at Liberty Road near the San Joaquin-Sacramento County line there is another problem.

This time rushing water is carving up the roadway, cutting off about 10 homeowners like Beverly Devol, for the past three days.

“Pretty scary. Put us all in a pretty bad disposition here because people had to go to work and school and just get to the store," Devol said.

San Joaquin County Public Works crews were dumping and leveling rock and gravel where the road washed out.

It's a temporary fix so at least residents can drive on the road again.

But many residents say they are still worried about more flooding when the next storms show up later this week.

