Big rig driver charged with DUI after parking lot crash

The driver of a big rig that careened across a center divide in Stockton Tuesday morning and into the parking lot a fast food restaurant, striking a parked car, was found to be driving under the influence.
Luis Marrot, 53, was arrested after being treated at a nearby hospital following the crash and charged with DUI.
Police say the big rig went across a center median and into a Burger King parking lot where it struck a parked car and then a cinderblock wall separating the restaurant from a neighboring McDonald’s.
Besides Marrot, no other injuries were reported.
