KXTV
Close

Big rig driver charged with DUI after parking lot crash

Staff , KXTV 12:55 PM. PDT July 25, 2017

The driver of a big rig that careened across a center divide in Stockton Tuesday morning and into the parking lot a fast food restaurant, striking a parked car, was found to be driving under the influence.

Luis Marrot, 53, was arrested after being treated at a nearby hospital following the crash and charged with DUI.

Police say the big rig went across a center median and into a Burger King parking lot where it struck a parked car and then a cinderblock wall separating the restaurant from a neighboring McDonald’s.

Besides Marrot, no other injuries were reported.

© 2017 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories