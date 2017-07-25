Big rig driver charged with DUI after parking lot crash

The driver of a big rig that careened across a center divide in Stockton Tuesday morning and into the parking lot a fast food restaurant, striking a parked car, was found to be driving under the influence. (Photo: Stockton Police Department)

The driver of a big rig that careened across a center divide in Stockton Tuesday morning and into the parking lot a fast food restaurant, striking a parked car, was found to be driving under the influence.

Luis Marrot, 53, was arrested after being treated at a nearby hospital following the crash and charged with DUI.

Police say the big rig went across a center median and into a Burger King parking lot where it struck a parked car and then a cinderblock wall separating the restaurant from a neighboring McDonald’s.

Besides Marrot, no other injuries were reported.

