Boyfriend arrested after woman found dead in her home

Clarence Bailey, 42, was arrested in connection with the death of her girlfriend. (Photo: Stockton Police Department)

After discovering a Stockton woman dead in her home, her boyfriend has been arrested in connection with her death, police said.

The 40-year-old woman was found just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday in her home along Calandria Street, police said.

Medics responded to the scene, declaring the woman deceased, and following further investigation, police arrested the woman’s boyfriend, Clarence Bailey, 42, on homicide charges.

