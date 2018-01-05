Death of 60-year-old man ruled to be homicide, according to autopsy

Photo: file

Stockton Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 60-year-old man as a homicide.

The man's body was found in a home on Valley Oak Drive just before 3:45 a.m. Friday.

An autopsy has led police to ruling this death as a homicide.

No suspect information has been released and it is unclear how the man died.

If you have any information, call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 946-0600.

