Death of 60-year-old man ruled to be homicide, according to autopsy

Stockton Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 60-year-old man as a homicide.

The man's body was found in a home on Valley Oak Drive just before 3:45 a.m. Friday. 

An autopsy has led police to ruling this death as a homicide. 

No suspect information has been released and it is unclear how the man died. 

If you have any information, call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 946-0600. 

