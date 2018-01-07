Director of Stockton Emergency Food Bank found dead

(Photo: Luca, Giacomo)

Officials say the director of a local food bank was found dead inside a rental property along Valley Oak Drive in North Stockton.

Mike Donaghy, 60, worked as the Director of the Emergency Food Bank of Stockton.

The Food Bank’s Board President Brian Heck said Donaghy was instrumental in helping pave the way for a successful organization that helped those in need.

“He did it with class and professionalism that has been long admired in whatever he did,” Beck said in a press release. “We will sorely miss him and his wonderful spirit.”

Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs tweeted that the he was heart broken over the sudden loss.

“Mike was an amazing community partner and fine public servant,” Tubbs tweeted.” Our community was better for his efforts. Prayers for his family and staff.

Officers with the Stockton Police Department found a man dead inside a home in the 9000 block of Valley Oak Drive just after 3:30 a.m. Friday morning, said spokesman Officer Joseph Silva.

The death was initially considered suspicious and later ruled a homicide after the results of an autopsy. The autopsy found signs of trauma on the man’s body that were not initially apparent, according to Silva.

Donaghy’s wife told the Stockton Record he was at the families rental duplex off Valley Oak Drive when he was found dead by authorities.

