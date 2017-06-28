Driver killed after hit by a Stockton patrol car early this morning

A Stockton police car collided with a the driver of another car early this morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Junior and Airport Way near Downtown Stockton.

The patrol car was responding to a call less than a mile away at Wilson Way and the Crosstown Freeway.

“And those officers ended up getting in a foot pursuit with possible suspects. So you had other officers in the general vicinity going to assist those officers," said officer Joe Silva of the Stockton Police Department.

Silva says two of them in the patrol car were approaching the intersection with lights and sirens heading eastbound on MLK.

That’s when the driver of the car heading northbound collided with the the patrol car.

“Both Stockton Police officers were transported to an area hospital and they are still at the hospital being treated for minor to moderate injuries and the driver of the other vehicle who was the sole occupant of the other vehicle was transported to an area hospital and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries," Silva said.

The area was taped off for hours as multiple law enforcement agencies conducted the investigation into what happened, how fast the cars were going and did the patrol car in fact have its lights and sirens on or any equipment failures.

“Gonna look at skid marks try to determine exactly what happened out here," added Silva.

No suspects were ever found in the original shots fired call.

The driver who died in the crash is identified as 28 year old Titus Vanguardia Tabotabo III of Stockton.

