Family: Man shot by Stockton deputy depressed

It has been a week since San Joaquin County Deputy Justin Belus shot 30-year-old Luis Aguilar in Stockton.

Officials said Aguilar approached the deputy with a long knife but some have told ABC 10 that is not true.

According to family and friends Aguilar lived in the U.S. for the last 12 years, he was undocumented, didn't speak English and only knew a little Spanish. He was from an indigenous group in Mexico and spoke a rare language called Zapotec. He was born in Oaxaca and worked in the fields to support his mother and father in Mexico.

His friends, which acted like his family, said he missed three days of work prior to his death. They said he was experiencing depression and they called 9-1-1 so someone could check up on him. However the San Joaquin Sheriff's Office said they received a call about someone wielding a knife. The friend that called told us he did not call about Aguilar holding any weapon.

Three witnesses said at the time of the shooting they did not see a knife in Aguilar's hand and just saw a beer.

Luis Magana from "Project Voice" is an advocate for undocumented people. He said he is advocating for an independent investigation.

"Were demanding justice. Who is making the investigation, the DA? The U-S Department of Justice, the Internal Sheriff's Office? Why are they not talking to may witness? I talked to them. I talked to many farm workers and Latinos that saw what happened and they said no one is talking to them," Magana said.

The Deputy said when he arrived and saw Aguilar with the knife he feared for his life and fired. He said Aguilar would not comply. The department is still in the early stages of the investigation. Aguilar's family believes he did not understand the deputy's commands and that is why he died.

The Mexican consulate has given Aguilar's family $2,000 toward sending the body home but they still need more. There will be a vigil on Friday at 5 p.m. where he died.

