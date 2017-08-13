Four-year-old girl shot in Stockton parking lot

Police lights.

A man and his daughter were pulling into a parking lot when an unknown number of people fired several rounds at his car, striking the little girl in the process.

The child was shot multiple times, Stockton police said. She was transported to a nearby hospital.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday night along the 3400 block of East Main Street, police said.

Police are looking for two suspects, possibly Hispanic men and one black man in a white two-door vehicle.

The little girl’s condition is unknown at this the time of this report.

© 2017 KXTV-TV