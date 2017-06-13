Ron and Sherri Raeta stand in front of their Galt home and two flag poles. The city says they can only have one flag pole in the ground, not two.

You might say Ron and Sherri Raeta were flagged for their flags.

“I believe in America we can fly one American flag or two American flags or 10 American flags if you would like," Sherri said.

But turns out you can’t in the city of Galt if those flags are attached to poles in the ground.

The city’s 2015 ordinance clearly states “flagpoles limited to one per parcel.”

Someone complained and the Raetas were outed. Ron served in the Navy from 1955 to 1956 as a signal man on a battleship.

“People got killed when they raised the flag," Ron said, referring to the raising of the American flag during World War II on the Pacific Island of Iwo Jima. "When they raise it and were trying to raise ours. They want us to take it down, it's ridiculous.”

When ABC10 asked the city manager and planning director the reasoning behind the ordinance, neither had an answer.

They said it was predecessor who drew it up and they would have to do some research and get back to us. The city also made the Raeta’s pay a $104 permit fee to have the second pole.

Neighbors we spoke with like Jon Conaway say the ordinance makes no sense.

“I’m not at all offended, the guy’s a patriot," Conaway said.

Ironically, it’s OK to have more than one flag pole in a commercially zoned area, like at a Galt wood distributor. And for the record, city hall only has one pole.

The city says it is open to revisiting the ordinance, but towards the end of the year.

The Raeta’s are defiant. They plan on flying their flags on patriotic holidays. Wednesday is Flag Day and they say you can bet their flags will fly.

“If I get fined, I get fined. That’s the way I look at it. It’s still my house, it’s still my country, it’s still my flag," Ron said.

