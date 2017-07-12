Grant to help laid off workers in San Joaquin County

(Photo: ijeab/Thinkstock)

A nearly $1 million grant from the state's Employment Development Department will help more than 180 laid off workers in San Joaquin County.

The money will be used to retrain workers who have been laid off recently at Dole Packaged Foods, Diamond Foods and Meadowbrook Meat Company.

“These workers were affected by industry changes, and it’s important that they receive the training and services necessary to get back into the local workforce,” EDD Director Patrick W. Henning said in a prepared statement.

The county's Employment and Economic Development Department will use the $989,853 grant for classroom and on-the-job training in the areas of administration, truck driving and construction.

