Police are asking for the public's help locating a suspect involved in a deadly hit-and-run Thursday evening.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. near Airport Way and Second Street.

A man in his 60s was hit while riding his bike and died at the scene.

The driver did not stop.

If you have any information please call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377.

