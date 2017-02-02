Homicide investigation begins after body discovered in burned car

Tuolumne County sheriff’s detectives are treating the Sunday discovery of a body inside a burning car as a homicide. (Photo: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department)

Tuolumne County sheriff’s detectives are treating the Sunday discovery of a body inside a burning car as a homicide.

The body was discovered after Turlock firefighters were called to the scene of burning car on Griffin Road. After extinguishing the fire, firefighters found the body in the backset of the car.

County coroners were also able to identify the victim as 39-year-old Juan Carlos Ledesma-Infante of Stockton.

Coroners also discovered the victim had suffered injuries unrelated to the fire.

Copyright 2017 KXTV