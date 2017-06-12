Illegal fireworks crackdown carries stiff penalty in San Joaquin County

Boxes of illegal fireworks confiscated in May in rural East Stockton by the San Joaquin County Sheriffs Department.

Boxes and boxes of illegal fireworks were on display, courtesy the San Joaquin County sheriff’s bomb squad Monday.

They all came from one house in a rural part of East Stockton on Cardinal Avenue just last month.

It began as a report of someone shot, but ended with an unusual haul.

"As they entered the home, the responding deputies found this large cache of fireworks stacked up in the corner of the room," said Sheriff San Joaquin County Sheriff Steve Moore.

In all, 200 pounds of illegal fireworks were confiscated.

The message today: Anything that shoots off the ground or explodes in the air is illegal.

Legal fireworks called "Safe and Sane" carry the California State Fire Marshal's seal.

The maximum penalty for a misdemeanor charge for an illegal firework can be $1,000 and/or a year in county jail.

Possession, transportation of larger quantities could result in a fine of $50,000 and/or a year in the county jail or state prison time.

"Do not use, sell, transport illegal fireworks,” said San Joaquin District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar. “If you do so, there will be zero tolerance from the San Joaquin District Attorney’s Office for these actions."

© 2017 KXTV-TV