Infant medi-flighted with severe head injuries, step-mom arrested

After a 2-year-old from Stockton was medi-flighted to an Oakland hospital with a severe head injury, police arrested the child’s step-mother on three counts of child abuse.

Stockton police received a call from the Oakland Children’s Hospital regarding a case involving potential child abuse that happened on July 25.

The infant was suffering from a severe head injury, police said.

Upon investigation, police arrested the infant’s step-mother, Chalsey Maynard, 30, and booked on three counts of child abuse.

The child remains in critical condition at the Oakland hospital.

