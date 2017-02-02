Learning English remains challenging for students at Stockton Unified

Edison High School teacher Tariq Muhammad instructs students in his English Language Development class in Stockton

For many, learning English comes easy. For others it remains a struggle.

In the Stockton Unified School District, about 1 out 4 students are not at grade-level for reading and writing English.

"Some of the challenges are that students don't have the necessary English language skills to access the reading,” said Eliseo Davalos, Stockton Unified School District’s superintendent. “If the student is coming in proficient in another language reading. The transfer is a matter of just learning the new vocabulary.”

At Edison High School, like others in the District, classes specifically target those students who need help to be proficient in learning the English language.

But district officials say it remains a challenge.

Last year, only 1 out of 5 third graders in SUSD tested at grade level for English after taking the California State Standardized Test.

