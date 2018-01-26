Lung cancer patient helping lead the charge for improved cancer treatment

64 year old Charlotte Abreu was diagnosed with lung cancer last summer in Stockton. (Photo: ABC10)

64-year-old Charlotte Abreu is a fighter, and fighting cancer is no exception.

"You're frightened. But I'm a survivor. So I knew I was in for a long battle."

Abreu was diagnosed with lung cancer last summer.

She had smoked a pack a day off and on since she was 18, around the time she got married.

Over 3 years ago, she promised her son Matthew who also died of cancer, she would quit smoking and she did.

But this former nurse still developed the disease and recently completed nearly 8 weeks of radiation treatments at 20 minutes a day.

"It has not slowed me down at all really. I know some people it does because I was here with them."

And now, St Joseph's Medical Center is in need of replacing its radiation treatment devices, known as linear accelerators, with updated models.

The pair they have now are 18 and 10 years old.

The new linear accelerators would reduce treatments in some cancers dramatically from six weeks to just five days.

The total cost for the two new accelerators is $8 million.

The hospital will pay for most of the cost, but the non-profit hopes to raise $2 million through fundraising.

You can help by participating in the hospital's "Fun Run."

The 5K run-walk will be held Saturday, January 27 at University Park, just south of the medical center in Stockton.

The run will begin at 9AM. Entry will cost $40 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under.

