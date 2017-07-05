Man arrested in possession of 250+ pounds of illegal fireworks

Mugshot of Humberto Paniagua. (Photo: Courtesy: Stockton Police Department)

A man in Stockton has been arrested after police found more than 250 pounds of illegal fireworks in his home.

Stockton police report seeing aerial fireworks near the home of Humberto Paniagua, 30, and followed them back to the location of the call.

When police arrived, they reportedly found Paniagua attempting to light other illegal fireworks.

Paniagua was detained and charged with possession of 259 pounds of illegal fireworks.

Illegal fireworks seized from Humberto Paniagua. (Photo: Courtesy: Stockton Police Department)

The Stockton Police Department reports its fireworks task force team handled 33 calls for service, seizing 346 pounds of illegal fireworks, made 13 misdemeanor arrests and/or citations and made the felony arrest of Paniagua.

