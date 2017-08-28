Man found tied up in van in Stockton

A man found tied up in a Stockton parking lot has police searching for a suspect Monday morning.

Police were brought to North Union Street on reports of a suspicious car found in the area when they found a van parked with a man inside, tied up with duct tape.

The man told police he had been kidnapped in San Jose after a road rage incident on the freeway, police said. The suspects then drove the van, with the man inside, to Stockton where they parked it and escaped.

The victim could only tell the police the suspects were white men with long blonde hair, driving a dark-colored pickup truck.

California Highway Patrol sent investigators to take over the case.

