Police are investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition in Stockton.

The shooting happened on Friday night around 7 p.m. in the residential area of Bedlow Drive.

The victim has been transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have nobody in custody or a description of the suspect(s).

